CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attend MLA Karanam Dharmasri's daughter wedding

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy visits Visakhapatnam to attend Chodavaram MLA Karanam Dharmasri's elder daughter wedding ceremony held here on Friday.

The Chief Minister reached the City of Destiny from Gannavaram airport by a special flight in the evening.

After arriving at the airport in Port city, the CM headed to The Park hotel to attend the wedding celebrations. Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijayasai Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das, Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu, Municipal Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao, MLAs and an army of officials accompanied the Chief Minister to the venue.

Later, the CM left the city to Gannavaram airport, boarding the special flight.