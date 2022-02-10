CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy takes part in Sarada Peetham celebrations

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took part in the anniversary 'mahotsavam' of Sri Visakha Sarada Peetham at Chinnamushidiwada in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

As a part of his participation in the mahotsavam, the Chief Minister took part in rituals such as 'Rajasyamala yagam', 'Rudra homam' and 'Poornahuti' that lasted for about two-and-a-half hours at the peetham. The puja rituals were led by the pontiffs of the Peetham Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi and Sri Swathmanandendra Saraswathi.

The Chief Minister offered prayers at the Vijaya Ganapathi, Sankaracharya, Subrahmanyeswara Swamy, and Vana Durga temples that dot the peetham premises.

Later, the CM presented certificates and medals to the students of Jagadguru Shankaracharya Vedic School, administered by the Sarada Peetham.

Earlier, Jagan Mohan Reddy was accorded a warm reception at Visakhapatnam airport by Deputy Minister Dharmana Krishna Das, Endowments Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao, Deputy Speaker K Raghupathi, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, Government Whip Budi Muthyala Naidu, District Collector A Mallikarjuna, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Subhadra, and MPs MVV Satyanarayana and B Satyavathi, among others.

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and his wife accompanied the Chief Minister in performing Vedic rituals at the peetham.

Meanwhile, members of the Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) tried to stage a protest expressing their disappointment over the delay in releasing the job calendar and filling the vacant posts. However, some were taken into custody, while others were detained at home.

Since the security was tightened from the Visakhapatnam airport to Chinnamushidiwada, the vehicular movement came to a standstill for about 30 minutes before and after the CM's arrival all along the connecting roads. This caused inconvenience for several commuters travelling along the routes.