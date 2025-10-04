DRM calls for community participation to make cleanliness drive effective

Visakhapatnam: Aspart of the observance of Swachhta Abhiyan that continues till October 15, Waltair Division is undertaking various cleanliness drives across railway premises, workplaces, stations, and trains. Divisional Railway Manager, senior officials and staff from departments volunteered to participate in ‘swachhta’ drive and wielded brooms to set an example and inspire communities to follow suit.

An intensive cleanliness programme was organised at various stations, witnessing active participation from staff, officers, and NGOs. Addressing the gathering, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Waltair Division Lalit Bohra emphasised the need to follow Gandhian principles in day-to-day life and urged people to work collectively to uphold the noble ideals of the Father of the Nation. He reiterated that cleanliness is a continuous process where community participation is essential to achieve sustainable results. The DRM reviewed the functioning of modern cleaning equipment including battery-operated cleaning vehicles.

As part of this Swachhta Pakhwada, the division has planned several special drives on designated days, including ‘swachh awareness’, ‘swachch samwad’, ‘swachh stations swachh railgaadi’, ‘swachh parisar’, ‘swachh ahar’, ‘swachh neer’, ‘swachh competition’, among others.

The Divisional Railway Manager appealed to the public to shoulder responsibility in maintaining cleanliness across railway premises and contributing towards the cleanliness drive. Marking ‘Gandhi Jayanti’, Swachhta Diwas was observed across the division. Floral tributes were paid to the Father of the Nation by officers and staff at various units and stations across the division.