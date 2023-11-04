Live
- Devpelopment in Hyd will stop if KCR does not win: KTR
- United Muslim Forum extends support to BRS
- Tirupati: Dr PC Rayulu nominated as TAAC member
- AIMIM announces first set of 6 candidates
- Tirupati: Demand to ban RGV’s movie ‘Vyuham’
- Tirumala: Govindakoti books will be available soon says EO AV Dharma Reddy
- Guntur: Special campaign on draft voters list today
- Centre’s nod for 13 judges in 4 HCs
- Vijayawada: NACS invites applications for Cyber Security courses
- Vijayawada: Officials told to remove roadside encroachments
Just In
Eluru: Counselling for admission in B.Sc (Hons) conducted
Highlights
The third-phase counselling for admission into B.Sc (Horticulture) course was held at YSR Horticultural University in Venkataramannagudem on Thursday and Friday.
Eluru : The third-phase counselling for admission into B.Sc (Horticulture) course was held at YSR Horticultural University in Venkataramannagudem on Thursday and Friday.
Students are seeking admission in nine horticultural colleges under the jurisdiction of the university. Out of 542 seats, 360 seats are available in five government colleges while the remaining 184 seats belong to four private colleges. Vice-Chancellor Dr T Janaki Ram lauded the students for choosing horticulture course.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS