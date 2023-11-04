  • Menu
Eluru: Counselling for admission in B.Sc (Hons) conducted

Eluru: Counselling for admission in B.Sc (Hons) conducted
A student receiving admission letter during counseling in Eluru on Friday

Highlights

Eluru : The third-phase counselling for admission into B.Sc (Horticulture) course was held at YSR Horticultural University in Venkataramannagudem on Thursday and Friday.

Students are seeking admission in nine horticultural colleges under the jurisdiction of the university. Out of 542 seats, 360 seats are available in five government colleges while the remaining 184 seats belong to four private colleges. Vice-Chancellor Dr T Janaki Ram lauded the students for choosing horticulture course.

