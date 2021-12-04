ENC to strengthen its assets, many vessels are to be based in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Given the growing importance of the Eastern Seaboard, the Easter Naval Command (ENC) is focusing on strengthening its fleet in terms of naval assets.



Sharing details of the current enhancements and capabilities, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval command Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta made it clear that there are certain plans in place in future.

Four new P8I aircraft as the option clause add to the existing eight aircraft. With this, the long-range surveillance by aircraft has gone up. The aircraft are based at Arakkonamat the moment and can operate very far out into sea from major bases of the navy in the air force. "We also are going to have long range and high altitude remotely-piloted aircraft in future. At present, we are operating two of them on lease and evaluating their performance. Eventually, we will have long endurance and high altitude remotely piloted aircraft for surveillance as well," explains the ENC chief.

About MiG 29K squadron, Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta informs that it would be set up in Visakhapatnam. "It was supposed to be based by this year. But due to some technical and manpower challenges, there has been a delay in setting it up. The total numbers of aircraft of the squadron have to be managed by naval headquarters. We are hopeful that in another year or so, MiG 29K squadron would begin to be based in Visakhapatnam," assures the ENC chief.

With already three advanced light helicopters in the naval station INS Dega, two more have been added to the fleet and they would be operating under the Andaman and Nicobar Command. "Kamovanti-submarine helicopters are undergoing a midlife upgrade in Russia and soon the first two aircraft to join anti-submarine helicopter fleet from INS Dega," says Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta.

In the coming days, the ENC will also get a multi role helicopter (MRH) MRH60-R which is going to be based in Visakhapatnam by 2024. It is expected to add to the much-required degree of punch to the command's surface platforms. "With regard to the surface platforms, Delhi class vessels -- INS Delhi, INS Mysore and INS Mumbai are being rebased to Visakhapatnam. INS Mysore already arrived in Visakhapatnam and is undergoing repairs and refit at the moment. Soon, INS Delhi will follow suit before the President's Fleet Review. And INS Mumbai will arrive next," the ENC chief continues.

Similarly, ships of the Project 17 Alpha are expected to be based in Visakhapatnam as well.

Currently, INS Vikrant is undergoing trials off the Kochi coast and will be added to the Eastern Seaboard's inventory in a couple of years.

From the present fleet comprising small to huge 50 platforms for the ships plus close to 60 aircraft, the ENC aims at strengthening its might in the next few years.