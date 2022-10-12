Equipping communities for a drug-free society

Visakhapatnam: With a rise in substance abuse disorders that continues to affect the country's social fabric, the ministry of social justice and empowerment (MoSJ&E), the nodal ministry for drug demand reduction, is focusing on building awareness and education among the communities about the ill effects of alcoholism and substance abuse.

As a part of it, a 25-day awareness and capacity building programme on drug abuse prevention has been taken up in collaboration with the state-level coordinating agency (SLCA).In connection with this, Green Valley Foundation, SLCA for the MoSJ&E, is conducting different sessions targeting various groups as per the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction Scheme.

Workplace intervention on drug abuse prevention, awareness programme involving high risk groups and vulnerable areas, sensitisation drive for school, college and university students, education on substance use disorder and its nature for law enforcement agencies and drug abuse prevention in community setting form a part of the campaign. In addition, training programmes on drug abuse prevention for the school management, committees and parents were hosted.

Already, 10 schools and five colleges have been covered. Sharing details of the endeavour, chairperson of Green Valley Foundation and resource person recognised by National Institute of Social Defence Uma Raj says, "The campaign catering to diverse target audience is receiving an encouraging response from across Andhra Pradesh. Along with educating people on the intricacies involved in drug abuse, the focus is also on capacity building of communities and considering concrete measures for a drug-free society."

The themes also cover relapse prevention, aspects that trigger drug dependence and related issues.

Involving health workers, the next capacity building training is scheduled on Thursday and Friday.