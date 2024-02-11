Ex-MP Renuka confident of thumping win in Yemmiganur

Yemmiganur (Kurnool) : Former MP and YSRCP Yemmiganur constituency in-charge Butta Renuka on Saturday exuded confidence that she would register a thumping victory in the ensuing Assembly polls.

Accompanied by sitting MLA Yerrakota K Chennakesava Reddy, she has inaugurated the party office in Yemmiganur. Later, addressing the mediapersons, Renuka said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has confidence in her and following the recommendation of sitting MLA K Chennakesava Reddy, the Chief Minister has allotted the ticket to her for Yemmiganur constituency.

She said as the office has been inaugurated, she will begin her campaign and meet people in the constituency as only two months are left for the elections.

Renuka said the constituency people have benefitted from the Navaratnalu scheme being implemented by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the last five years.

Apart from Navaratnalu, the government has developed educational institutions under Nadu-Nedu, set up Rythu Bharosa Kendras for farmers and Aasara scheme for women.

Almost people of all sections have benefitted from one welfare scheme or other introduced by the State government. “We will explain all welfare schemes to people and seek their votes for YSRCP,” she said.

She said the blessings of Chennakesava Reddy and the cooperation being extended by people would help her secure comfortable victory in the constituency.

The people of Yemmiganur constituency are very soft natured and intellectuals, she said. Sitting MLA K Chenna Keshava Reddy said his son Jagan Mohan Reddy will accompany Renuka during the election campaign in the constituency. Prior to addressing the media conference, Chennakesava Reddy has hoisted the party flag and cut a cake.