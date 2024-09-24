  • Menu
Fire breaks out at Vizag Steel Plant, one injured

Fire breaks out at Vizag Steel Plant, one injured
A fire broke out at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant's Steel Melting Shop 1 (SMS-1) yesterday, resulting in serious injuries to Senior Manager Malleswara Rao.

A fire broke out at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant's Steel Melting Shop 1 (SMS-1) yesterday, resulting in serious injuries to Senior Manager Malleswara Rao. The incident occurred when a steel ladle in the Liquid Pig Iron (LPB) section reportedly exploded, leading to a swift response from emergency services.

Malleswara Rao was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The further details have yet to be disclosed.

Senior officials from the plant have arrived at the scene to conduct a thorough assessment of the situation.

