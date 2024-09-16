Fishing boat gutted in mid sea off Vizag coast

Visakhapatnam: Five fishermen who ventured into sea for fishing escaped narrowly from a mishap as their boat caught fire off Visakhapatnam coast.

The incident occurred in mid sea in one of the mechanized boats of a fisherwoman Vasupalli Apayyamma when fire broke out from the boat engine.

When the fishermen tried to control the fire, the situation worsened. With this, the five fishermen dived into the sea for safety.

Meanwhile, another boat was approaching the incident spot.

Upon seeing the fire, the crew on the other boat rescued the fishermen and brought them to the harbour.

The five fishermen, including V Gurumoorthy, R Narasimhulu, G Ramu, U Satayya and S Appanna, reached the city safely.

Reacting to the incident, Minister for Agriculture, Marketing and Fisheries K Atchannaidu enquired about the welfare of the fishermen.

Joint Director of Fisheries Department G Vijaya reached the incident spot and checked details. Approximately, Rs 30 lakh of property damage was expected, the victims mentioned.