Ganta sees repeat of GVMC panels’ results in MLC poll

Visakhapatnam: The result of the GVMC standing committee polls will repeat in the MLC bypoll as well, Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao expressed confidence.

In a media conference held in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, the MLA stated that those who met YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy voted against the party in the standing committee polls. “This is because they lost faith in the YSRCP. They also believe that development is possible only with the alliance government and hence extended support to it,” he observed.

Even as the YSRCP public representatives felt that they could not do much in the past five years, they are sure to extend support to the alliance candidate in the MLC bypoll, the MLA mentioned.

Soon, Srinivasa Rao said, the alliance government will set its eye on the Mayoral seat as well.

Speaking about the distribution of pensions to the beneficiaries, the MLA informed that the alliance government distributed it hassle free without any involvement of the volunteers. “So far, seven white papers have been released on the irregularities of the previous government. Special focus is laid on the development of North Andhra, Visakhapatnam in particular by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. As part of it, steps would be taken to build 12 flyovers in the district. Similarly, Bhogapuram Airport will soon be completed,” he said. By studying the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Regional Development Authority master plan, additions and alterations would be made.