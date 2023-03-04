GIS starts off to a grand note

Amid tribal beats, folklore and impressive laser show, the two-day-long Global Investors' Summit – 2023 started off on a grand note in Visakhapatnam on Friday. The stage was graced by the industrial bigwigs including CEO of Knauf Sumit Bidani, vice chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Preetha Reddy, chairman of Century Plyboards Sajjan Bhajanka, Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) Naveen Jindal, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Shree Cement Limited Hari Mohan Bangur, co-founder and former CEO of Tesla Inc Martin Eberhard, among a host of others.





Speaking on the occasion, GMR Group chairman GM Rao said that it was a privilege to develop the green field airport at Bhogapuram International Airport and contribute to his home state. "As part of phase one, the airport will serve 6 million passengers and with an ultimate capacity of 30 million passengers, the project will be taken up with an investment of Rs.5,000 crore," he mentioned.





Sharing the dais, chairman and managing director of Renew Power Sumant Sinha underlined the unique strengths of Andhra Pradesh in the renewable energy space. "An investment in the renewable energy and decarbonisation sector in AP would be initiated over the next five to seven years. This will eventually end up being our biggest investment in any state in India," he announced.





Chairman of Shree Cement Hari Mohan Bangur praised AP's investor-friendly policies and its skilled workforce. Further, he said, "We are looking to invest Rs. 5,000 crore that will create direct and indirect employment for 5,000 people, leading to a contribution of Rs.1,000 crore to the state exchequer annually."





Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlighted the natural advantages and emerging opportunities in the state. Later, the Union Minister along with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, state ministers Gudivada Amarnath and Buggana Rajendranath, among others inaugurated an exhibition comprising 137 stalls.





The hall at Andhra University College of Engineering grounds was filled to the brim as delegates and guests from various countries participated in the GIS which will conclude on Saturday. As a part of the summit, an enchanting cultural programme was organised, drawing the attention of the audience. Meanwhile, a little bit of jostling was witnessed at the kit distribution point where some of the delegates could not find access to it. Also, there was a bit of chaos at the dining space as many could not have lunch at the prestigious summit.



