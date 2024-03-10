  • Menu
Guntur: Siddham public meet at Medarametla today

x

Siddham public meeting venue at Medarametla in Bapatla district

Highlights

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the final Siddham public meeting to be held at Medarametla in Bapatla district on Sunday to explain achievements of the YSRCP government during the last five years and party agenda for the next five years.

Guntur : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the final Siddham public meeting to be held at Medarametla in Bapatla district on Sunday to explain achievements of the YSRCP government during the last five years and party agenda for the next five years. The party high command has made elaborate arrangements for the convenience of the people attending the meeting.

YSRCP high command is expecting at least 20 lakh people to participate in the public meeting. Digital screens were set up for the convenience of the people at the public meeting.

Meanwhile, MLC and CM tour programmes co-ordinator Talasila Raghuram, minister for medical and health Vidadala Rajini and Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao visited the venue and reviewed the arrangements.

The Siddham public meeting at Medaramatla will be taking place against the backdrop of four MPs quitting the party. Party sources said holding the Siddham meet here is intended to strengthen the party in Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Ongole, Nellore and Chittoor districts.

Rajini urged the party activists to make the public meeting a success.

