GVL calls for promoting Visakhapatnam as a sought-after tourist destination

Visakhapatnam: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao underlined the need for preparing an integrated plan for the development of tourism in Visakhapatnam region.

Holding discussions with travel industry and hotel association representatives here on Sunday, the MP said with its picturesque beauty, Visakhapatnam needs to be promoted as a unique travel destination.

Pitching for the promotion of tourism in Visakhapatnam as part of ‘Vision Visakhapatnam 2030’ initiative, GVL stated that the discussion was aimed at identifying the possibilities of making Visakhapatnam a high-end tourist destination.

The meeting was attended by Visakhapatnam chapter AP Chamber of Commerce Chairman Ch. Srinath, CII vice-chairman Granthi Rajesh and representatives from hotels, travel and tourism fields.

Earlier, MP GVL held a series of meetings with the representatives of shipping, pharma, fertilisers, chemicals and aqua sector industries as a part of the ‘Vision Visakhapatnam 2030’.

Acute shortage of skilled workers in the hospitality industry, housekeeping staff were brought to the fore. Responding to them, GVL suggested that the tourism sector offers opportunities for training and employing the local youth by creating necessary training facilities and infrastructure. He assured that he would coordinate with concerned government agencies for setting up such suitable facilities in Visakhapatnam.

Further, he pointed out that there are no incentives or encouragement from the state government to the tourism and hotel sector and therefore even in a city like Visakhapatnam, the occupancy rate of hotels is not reaching more than 50 to 60 percent.

The MP recommended adoption of innovative marketing ideas to place Visakhapatnam as a sought-after tourist destination in the country.