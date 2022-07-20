GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha examines road works

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G Lakshmisha expressed anger over the officials of the Public Health Department for not maintaining sanitation work properly on the beach road.

As part of his field visit on Wednesday, he examined the road from Park Hotel to Kali Mata Temple.

During his visit, the corporation Commissioner identified litter left across the median. Expressing disappointment over the sanitary officials, Lakshmisha picked up the litter himself along with the officers and ward secretaries.

Later, the Commissioner instructed Chief Medical Officer of Health KSLG Sastry to terminate outsourcing sanitary supervisor O Srinivasa Rao from the service. The Commissioner made it clear that those who neglect their duties would not be spared.

Lakshmisha mentioned that many tourists come to the beach every day and there is a need to provide them a clean environment.

The officials were instructed to inspect the GVMC Eco Bazaar at regular intervals and the officials were asked to take steps to sell cloth and jute bags at the bazaar.

AD (Horticulture) M Damodara Rao, zonal commissioner Siva Prasad, ACP Venkateswara Rao, Executive Engineer Srinivasa Rao and ward secretariat staff participated in the visit.