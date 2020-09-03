Healthier options make their way into kitchens

Visakhapatnam: Ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, there is a huge shift in the food consumption patterns of people across the world.



With 'immunity' being the buzzword in the present pandemic situation, it did contour our eating habits to a large extent.

For the health-conscious, the focus is now more on enhancing the body's natural defence system. This has led to an extensive research on the available spices and essentials in the kitchen shelf.

As a majority of people are under constant fear of being attacked by the novel coronavirus, they are now opting for healthier replacements that add value to their daily diet.

This has resulted in not only bringing home a bunch of supplies that enhance the immunity but also incorporating them liberally in the day-to-day cooking.

For instance, the use of tamarind has been reduced and replaced with other ingredients. Those who could not stop themselves from consuming red meat are now confining themselves to eggs and plant-based food. Black pepper has taken a prominent place in the kitchen shelves instead of red chilli powder. "Tamarind used to be an indispensable ingredient in my cooking. From chutneys to sambar and gravies, tamarind takes myriad forms in the dishes I prepare. But now, I add amla (gooseberry), tomatoes, kokum and lemons instead of tamarind.

Also in place of turmeric powder, I use minced turmeric rhizome in the 'subzis' as curcumin present in rhizome aids in boosting the immune system," explains J Lakshmi, a food blogger. This apart, the staple cooking oil takes a new avatar as many shift to healthier alternatives. "Based on the doctor's suggestion, I bid adieu to refined oil and now confine to assorted cold pressed oils as they contain natural antioxidants and are rich in Vitamin E. For instance, I use cold pressed mustard oil for bitter-gourd curry and instant pickles, coconut oil for 'dosa' and curd-based dishes and groundnut oil for subjis. I ensure using cold pressed coconut oil as it is suitable for humid weather," says Aruna Jain, proprietor of Nature's Nest, the immune store. In many households, there is also an extensive use of jaggery and honey instead of processed sugar while making sweets. Those who could not resist sipping a steaming cup of coffee in the morning now go for herb-infused concoctions, lemon water laced with honey or green tea.

