Hindupur, bastion of Nandamuri family

Anantapur : There are a few Assembly constituencies where TDP candidates are deeply entrenched and the party never thinks of replacing them nor do any other aspirants dare come against the senior leaders and demand ticket for themselves. So almost in every election, their candidatures remain a foregone conclusion.

One such Assembly constituency is the Hindupur constituency. It is reserved for the NTR family. This is the constituency from where TDP founder and former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao contested from. After his death, his son Harikrishna contested and won from here and after him Nandamuri Balakrishna was twice elected in 2014 and 2019 Assembly elections and now he is gearing up for the third consecutive term in 2024.

In fact, it can only be said of Hindupur Assembly constituency that the NTR family members and every TDP candidate who contested had won even when late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy wave was sweeping the State in 2004 and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wave swept the State in 2019. No other Assembly constituency in the State can claim to be so loyal to the TDP as the Hindupur Assembly constituency.

The people of Hindupur always voted for the TDP continually in 1983, 1985 and Pamishetty Ranganayakulu won twice as the TDP MLA. In 1989 and 1994, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, the then Chief Minister of AP was the MLA from here. In 1996 by-election caused by NTR's death, Nandamuri Harikrishna had won. In 1999, Venkataramudu won as TDP MLA. In 2004, P Ranganayakulu became TDP MLA. In 2009, TDP candidate Abdul Ghani and in 2014 and 2019 Nandamuri Balakrishna got elected. Prior to the inception of TDP, Congress Party ruled the roost for 30 years by getting its candidates elected for 6 terms.