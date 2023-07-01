Indian Navy and French Navy conduct maritime partnership exercise

Visakhapatnam: Indian Naval Ships Rana, a guided missile destroyer, and Sumedha, an indigenously built offshore patrol vessel, undertook a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with French Navy Ship Surcouf in the Bay of Bengal on June 30.





The French Navy’s La Fayette class frigate Surcouf visited Visakhapatnam from June 26 – 29 and participated in a variety of activities with Indian Navy ships. They included professional and social interactions, sports fixtures and cross deck visits.







On departure from Visakhapatnam, FS Surcouf undertook various exercises with IN Ships Rana and Sumedha which included tactical manoeuvres, replenishment at sea approaches, air defence against fighter aircraft and cross deck helicopter operations.



The MPX culminated with a customary farewell steampast between the ships reaffirming the close friendship between the two navies.









The visit of FS Surcouf to India signifies strong navy-to-navy links, interoperability and strong bonds between the Indian Navy and French Navy.

Earlier, this year, French Ships La Fayette, a frigate and Dixmude, a Mistral-class amphibious assault class ship took part in a MPX with INS Sahyadri, a guided missile frigate.