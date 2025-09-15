Indian Navy’s first training squadron departs La Réunion and Port Louis

Visakhapatnam: Theships of the Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron (1TS) INS Tir, ICGS Sarathi, and INS Shardul departed La Réunion and Port Louis respectively on September 11, reinforcing maritime cooperation and regional security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The visits reaffirm the Indian Navy’s commitment to enhanced maritime partnership through joint training and capacity building, guided by the vision of MAHASAGAR.

At La Réunion, bilateral engagements between the Indian Navy and the French Navy focused on professional exchanges and training interactions.

INS Tir and ICGS Sarathi participated in a PASSEX with the Floreal-class frigate FS Le Malin, which included coordinated manoeuvres, communication drills, and navigation exercises.

During harbour interactions, personnel from both navies undertook joint diving operations, cross-training visits, and shipboard familiarisation. Trainees of 1TS also visited CROSS (Centre Régional Opérationnel de Surveillance et de Sauvetage) and a naval workshop, gaining valuable insights into operations and maintenance practices.

Joint yoga sessions, friendly sports fixtures, and social exchanges further strengthened bonds of camaraderie.

At Port Louis, Mauritius, INS Shardul conducted joint professional exchanges with the Mauritius National Coast Guard, including diving operations, firefighting and damage-control drills, shipboard familiarisation, and cross-deck visits.

The ship also undertook joint EEZ surveillance, a PASSEX, and cross-boarding exercises with MCGS Valiant, reaffirming strong interoperability between the two maritime forces. Cultural and community outreach activities, including yoga sessions, sports fixtures, and community service initiatives, were also organised. Additionally, the ship hosted visits by school children, members of the Indian diaspora, and Mauritian citizens.

The simultaneous port calls by 1TS at La Réunion and Mauritius highlights the Indian Navy’s enduring partnership with regional navies, strengthening bridges of friendship.