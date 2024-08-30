Indigenous INS Arighaat commissioned in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Amid tight security, India’s second nuclear powered ballistic submarine INS Arighaat gets commissioned into Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam on August 29 (Thursday).

Commissioned in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the second Arihant-Class submarine ‘INS Arighaat’ is an upgraded variant of the Arihant-class submarine and expected to be armed with K-15 ballistic missiles, each with a range of 750-km. It is built under the Advanced Technology Vessel project at the Ship Building Centre in Visakhapatnam.

Aimed at strengthening India’s nuclear triad and deterrence, establishing strategic, balance and peace, the Defence Minister said, the INS Arighaat submarine would play a decisive role in the country’s security.

Describing INS Arighaat as an achievement for the nation and a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s unwavering resolve to achieve ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in the defence sector, Rajnath Singh appreciated the country’s industrial sector, MSMEs in particular, for getting a big boost through the project apart from generating employment opportunities.

“Today, the country is surging ahead to become a developed country. In the current geopolitical scenario, it is essential for us to develop rapidly in every sector, including defence. Apart from economic prosperity, we need a strong military. The government is on a ‘mission mode’ to ensure our soldiers possess top quality weapons, platforms manufactured on Indian soil,” the Defence Minister mentioned.

Besides incorporating advanced design, the construction of INS Arighaat involved advanced manufacturing technology, detailed research and development along with highly skilled workmanship. It has the distinction of having indigenous systems and equipment, conceptualised, designed, manufactured and integrated by the Indian scientists, industry and naval personnel.

The technological advancements undertaken indigenously for INS Arighaat make it significantly far more advanced than its predecessor INS Arihant. The presence of both INS Arihant and INS Arighaat

will enhance India’s capability to deter potential adversaries and safeguard its national interests.