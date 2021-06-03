INS Airavat arrives at Visakhapatnam with Covid supplies

Visakhapatnam: As part of operation Samudra Setu II, INS Airavat of Eastern Naval Command arrived at Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

The operation was launched by the Indian Navy for shipment of Covid relief material including filled medical oxygen cryogenic tanks, cylinders and associated medical equipment from various countries in support of the nation's fight against Covid-19.

In connection with this, INS Airvat embarked 158 MT of liquid medical oxygen in seven cryogenic oxygen tanks, 2,722 oxygen cylinders and other Covid relief material including 10 ventilators from Vietnam and Singapore.

The consignment will be handed over to various government agencies and NGOs after disembarkation.