Kavali: Trust YSRCP for continued welfare schemes says YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Kavali (Nellore District) : This is ‘Kalikalam’ , do not commit the mistake of putting your head into the tigers' mouth, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urged people at a mammoth public meeting at Kavali on Saturday.



Jagan said the countdown for polling day has begun and the voters should make sure that Chandrababu Naidu and all those who were supporting him, including the two national parties, which announced special category and another national party which promised but cheated people should be defeated. They have no right to seek voets, he said. But interestingly, he did not take the name of either Congress which is headed by his sister Y S Sharmila or the BJP.

Jagan warned that if the alliance comes to power, people would lose the ongoing welfare schemes.

Jagan said the same team between 2014 and 2019 failed to fulfill the assurances like Rs 87,612 crore to farmers, Rs 14,205 crore SHGs loan waiver, Rs 25,000 under Mahalakshmi Scheme, Rs 2,000 unemployment wage, 3 cents of land to eligible poor Rs 10,000 crore under SC, ST Sub-Plan, and and Special Category Status(SCS).

He said Naidu had failed to answer his question and explain at least one good work he had done during his regime. If he had done something good there would have been no need for alliance with BJP and Jana Sena.

Calling Naidu’s Super 6 and Super 7 schemes of NDA alliance as bogus, Jagan Mohan Reddy has demanded that the three parties should seek public mandate only after answering how many of the promises in the manifesto were fulfilled during their period. Naidu is known to dump the manifesto once he gets elected, he added.

Claiming that the YSRCP government had implemented all assurancesin manifesto but gave many more schemes despite the financial crunch.

The Chief Minister cautioned the people that these elections were not for just electing MLAs and MPs. It is a battle to change the destiny of the people. If they commit a mistake in electing the correct party, they will have to regret later.

