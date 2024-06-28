KGH to get more developed in near future

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam south constituency MLA Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav assured that he will extend support to provide better facilities at King George Hospital (KGH).

Inaugurating a patient assistant waiting room at the hospital here on Thursday, the MLA said that Rs 15 lakh of hospital development funds utilised the facility.

KGH is one of the major healthcare centres of North Andhra people, especially Visakhapatnam, he opined.

Apart from the residents of the district, poor patients from North Andhra districts regularly come here for treatment and there is a need to provide more facilities for the big hospital, Vamsi Krishna said. As a part of it, a restroom has been opened and around 100 patients’ attendants can wait here, he said.

The MLA assured that the hospital management that the necessary water plant for the waiting hall would be set up soon with the help of donors. Also, efforts will be made to build more rooms for patient assistants to wait, he said.

Meanwhile, the MLA visited the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and interacted with the doctors and asked about the facilities. Speaking on the occasion, KGH superintendent P Sivananda said that in the past, the assistants of the parents at the NICU had to wait outside the hospital. Inaugurating the new facility, about 100 helpers can wait at the block. This facility would help the parents and attenders of the patients to attend as soon as the doctors call them, he opined.

Principal of Andhra Medical College G Butchi Raju, KGH deputy superintendent Vani, APMSIDC executive engineer D. Atchannaidu, AD Srinivas and other medical staff were present.