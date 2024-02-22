Kurnool: Confusion prevails among aspirants as alliances hang in balance

Kurnool : With alliances hanging in balance from the opposition side and the ruling party waiting to know who their rival would be, there is total confusion prevailing among the aspirants for Kurnool Lok Sabha seat belonging to YSRCP, TDP, Jana Sena, BJP and Congress. This confusion is likely to continue till the end of this month, according to sources.

Not to lose time everyone including the incumbent MP, former MPs and other aspirants claim that they would get the ticket and have started campaign on their own. The interesting factor is that though every party has appointed constituency in-charges for Assembly constituencies, the supporters of former contestants are mounting pressure on their respective parties asking them to give ticket to their leader.

In YSRCP, Kurnool sitting MLA MA Hafeez Khan is confident that the party will certainly give ticket to him and hence he got busy with whirlwind tours into the wards meeting voters and educating them about the welfare schemes launched by the government.

On the other hand, former MLA, SV Mohan Reddy is also expecting ticket to his wife. He claims he has been assured by party president Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In Telugu Desam Party, there is no competitor to TG Bharat. He is the confirmed candidate of the Telugu Desam Party. But situation in Yemmiganur is different. TDP has kept aside former MLA B V Jaya Nageshwar Reddy and gave constituency responsibilities to Machani Somnath. This has pushed Jaya Nageshwar Reddy into great dilemma. His cadre is holding meetings and demanding ticket to Jaya Nageshwar Reddy as his family had always stood by the party.

But Machani Somnath, who claims he also hails from the family which was in the service of people, is confident that TDP will certainly give ticket. Here the situation has become like ‘The war between Reddy versus BC’ communities. Somnath is touring all mandals in the constituency meeting voters.

The same concept ‘Reddy versus BC’ is also prevailing in Alur constituency. Kotla Sujathamma of TDP is the present constituency in-charge. But it appears that the party may not give her ticket. It may opt for a candidate from BC community. Vaikuntam Jyothi and Vaikuntam Mallikarjuna are also in the race. They are from the same family and from Kamma community while another aspirant Veerabhadra Goud is from BC community. If TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has to give ticket to BC then Veerabhadra Goud could be the choice.

From YSRCP, Busuneni Virupakshi is the constituency in-charge. Sitting MLA and minister Gummanur Jayaram expected ticket for the third time but the party ignored him. With this his cadre has become restive. Some audio clipping warning Virupakshi had gone viral. It is alleged that they were put in circulation by supporters of Jayaram and his brother.

In Kodumur constituency, Dr Jaradoddi Sudhakar, the sitting MLA, has been ignored by the party. He is not being invited even for official functions. The constituency in-charge Audimulapu Sateesh is participating in all activities which is violation of protocol. The constituency voters are opposing the intervention of the constituency in-charge. This however does not mean that Sateesh would be given the ticket. Sources say that last minute changes were in the offing. A new face has come to fore. Maddaiah claims the he is also in the race for Kodumur ticket from the ruling party. It's a triangle fight in Pathikonda constituency. Apart from sitting MLA Kangati Sreedevi, two people Pochimireddy Muralidhar Reddy and Venkata Rathnamma were also meeting voters. They are intensively lobbying for YSRCP ticket. Similar confusion is also prevailing at Adoni, Mantralayam and Panyam constituencies.