'Local, non-local' factor unsettles YSRCP

Nandikotkur (Nandyal) : The local and non-local issue is creating unrest among the voters and the leaders in Nandikotkur constituency. The constituencies which are reserved for SCs like Kodumur in Kurnool are under the influence of Reddy community.

With the recent changes in constituency in-charges by the ruling party, there is serious confusion in YSRCP. The sitting MLAs feel insulted as the party is giving responsibilities to new and non-local persons. Nandikotkur constituency sitting MLA T Arthur was replaced by Dr Sudheer Dhara who is a non-local candidate. He was recommended by the SAAP chairman Byreddy Siddartha Reddy.

With the giving of constituency responsibilities to Sudheer Dhara the voters are expressing anger at party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking such decisions. Sources said that they cannot accept Sudheer Dhara as their future MLA.

They say that Sudheer was never seen in the constituency and the voters of this constituency will not vote for him if he is not replaced. A section of party cadre is saying that the party chief should explain why sitting MLA Arthur has been replaced. Arthur is a local candidate and was always available to all sections of people even when contacted over phone.

The sources have also stated that Nandikotkur is a faction constituency. During the four-and-a-half years the sitting MLA Arthur has put in lot of efforts and suppressed factionism. If he is not fielded then there is every chance of factionism raising its head in the constituency again. At present, peace and tranquil atmosphere is prevailing in the constituency, sources said.

Political sources have said that the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu wants Arthur to join TDP and may consider his name as candidate of the party. Almost all surveys have found Arthur an impeccable candidate and available to the people always. If this happens, Arthur’s victory would be a certainty, they say.

When The Hans India spoke to incumbent MLA Arthur on whether he was going to join TDP or Congress or any other party since he is denied ticket by Jagan Mohan Reddy, Arthur said PCC president Y S Sharmila has also called him and urged him to join Congress Party. "I have strong bonding with the YSR family since he was chief minister. I won't join Congress, but will support the party. With regard to TDP, I am said to be under positive consideration of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu. I will consider the offer if the party makes any move,” he said.