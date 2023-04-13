Making Visakhapatnam city drug-free, protecting women top priorities: New CP Trivikram Varma

Visakhapatnam: Making Visakhapatnam a drug-free city, giving security to women and resolving traffic woes top the priorities, said C M Trivikram Varma while taking charge as the new Police Commissioner of Visakhapatnam city here on Wednesday.

Mentioning that there is information about those involved in transporting ganja with Visakhapatnam as the transit centre along with consumers' data, the CP said action will be taken to nab them.

Informing that protecting women and resolving traffic problems top his priorities, the 2005 batch IPS officer mentioned that he would keep a close watch on rowdy-sheeters in the city to prevent them from committing any anti-social activities as well.

Also, special focus would be laid on traffic problems in the city and awareness would be given on road safety, he stated.

The former Police Commissioner Srikanth has been transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, CID. He handed over the charge to the new Commissioner of Police.

Trivikram Varma had earlier worked as DCP (Law and Order) Zone I during the period between 2014 and 2016 and also served as Superintendent of Police, Srikakulam district.

The DCPs and other senior officers congratulated the new Commissioner. Later, the CP held a meeting with three DCPs and senior police officials, took stock of the present situation in the city and enquired about the measures being taken to tackle various issues.

Speaking on the occasion, the CP said that he had previous experience of working as a DCP in the city. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order I) Garud Sumit Sunil was transferred and posted as SP SIB. A 2016 batch IPS officer V Vidya Sagar Naidu was posted as the new DCP for Zone I. Vidya Sagar Naidu had earlier worked as Additional SP, Chintapalli.