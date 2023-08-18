Mandapeta: Chandra Babu Naidu slams Jagan for ‘destroying’ all systems

Mandapeta (Konaseema District) : TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu called upon the 13,000 sarpanches of the State to stand united for their rights. He asked them not to compromise on their rights. He assured that the TDP will come to power and pay all the dues of the sarpanches with interest and also increase the honorarium.

Addressing a meeting with the Sarpanches of TDP at Mandapeta on Thursday, Naidu flayed CM Jagan for trampling the rights of Sarpanches and hindering the progress of Panchayats. He urged the Sarpanches to fight to protect their constitutional rights and criticises Jagan for destroying all the systems.

In the meeting, the Sarpanches of many villages poured their woes before Naidu. They said that they are facing difficulties due to YSRCP leaders and volunteers. They alleged that the village volunteers have been acting with unconstitutional powers.

Naidu said that the Constitution has given certain powers and rights to the Sarpanches in the village concerned, and any government should implement them. Mahatma Gandhi said that only when self-governance is strong in villages, villages will develop rapidly, he said.

Naidu said that he transferred 64 powers to Sarpanches in 2002 when he was the chief minister.

Along with the cheque power, an honorarium of Rs 3,000 and some revenue powers have been given to Sarpanches at that time, he said. He alleged that apart from taking away the rights of Sarpanches, this government has diverted and misused the funds to be spent for the development of villages through them.

He said that the TDP government had spent Rs 92,000 crore for rural development, along with the construction of cement roads and drainages, erecting streetlights, and providing drinking water facilities in the villages.

He said that the Panchayat Raj Department received 100 national awards for the work done in the Panchayats during his tenure. He said that the TDP government has increased the respect and status of Sarphanches and given them a high position in society.

He alleged that the Jagan government is harassing Sarpanches by filing cases against them.

He said that while the government is paying Rs 5,000 honorarium to the volunteers, it is insulting the Sarpanches by giving Rs 3,000 only.