Mild tremors witnessed in several parts of Vizag

Mild tremors were felt in various parts of the city at around 7 a.m. causing panic among the people.

Residents of some areas were seen coming out of their houses in fear.

The mild tremors were felt in areas like Allipuram, Bangaramma Metta, Prahaladapuram, Gopalapatnam, Marripalem VUDA Layout, Seethammadhara and MVP Colony.

