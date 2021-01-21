Minister Srinivasa Rao exhorts health workers to get vaccinated

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao exhorted the health workers to get vaccinated as it is safe. Inspecting the primary health centre at Revidi, Venkatapuram Panchayat in Bheemunipatnam constituency, the minister said about 200 health workers are getting vaccinated at Padmanabham mandal.

Later, Srinivasa Rao interacted with the beneficiaries and enquired about any adverse reactions. In case of any issue, the minister exhorted the health workers to bring them to his notice. He laid emphasis on getting vaccinated and availing the opportunity provided by the government. "Government hospitals are providing equal amenities as corporate hospitals. Since there are no side effects for the vaccine, people should avail the opportunity provided by the government free of cost," he said. Efforts were on to improve the PHC at Revidi further, the minister added.