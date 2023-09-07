MSR remembered on his birth anniversary

Rajamahendravaram: The 75th birth anniversary programme of Medapati Seetharami Reddy, who made extensive donations to service and cultural programmes and known as a philanthropist, was conducted on a grand note here on Wednesday.

TTD former chairman and Uttarandhra YSRCP coordinator YV Subba Reddy unveiled the statue of Seetharami Reddy, which was set up by the MSR Foundation, at Hi-Tech bus shelter. Subba Reddy said that the quality of charity has kept MSR alive in the hearts of Rajahmundry people.

Former MP Vundavalli Aruna Kumar, Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja, ZP Chairman Vipparthi Venugopala Rao, DCCB Chairman Akula Veerraju, YSRCP rural coordinator Chandana Nageswar, MSR’s son Anil Reddy, RUDA Chairperson Medapati Sharmila Reddy and others paid floral tributes to the statue of MSR.

Later, YV Subbareddy participated as the chief guest at the Jayanthi Sabha held at Venkateswara Anam Kalakendram. Former MP Vundavalli Aruna Kumar said that Seetharami Reddy is a rare personality, who helped everyone irrespective of politics. He reminded he helped the poor in performing marriages of their daughters.

Government Chief Whip Chirla Jaggi Reddy said that it was because of the services rendered by MSR that his daughter-in-law Sharmila Reddy received great honour and high post today. He praised Sharmila for doing a good job as RUDA chairperson.

TDP leader Ganni Krishna said that MSR has done maximum services to the Rajahmundry.

Renowned psychiatrist Dr Karri Rama Reddy praised MSR as a person who made a career out of donating.

MSR Foundation distributed sewing machines to poor women and shirts to auto drivers through YSRCP CGC member Jakkampudi Vijaya Lakshmi.

Sculptor Tadoju Hari was felicitated for bringing the MSR sculpture alive.

Former MLA Chandana Ramesh, Pastor Dr Thomas, Aditya Educational Institutions Director SP Gangireddy, Dr Anusuri Padmalatha, Cherukuri Veerraju, Pattapagalu Venkatarao, Peddapuram YCP in-charge D Dora Babu, TK Vishveswara Reddy, Chalumuri Srinivas and VS Krishna Kumar participated in the programme.