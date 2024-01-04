Naidu plundered state as CM, slams YSRCP

Railway Kodur : To spread the message of social empowerment ushered in by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, YSRCP conducted Samajika Sadhikara bus yatra in the Railway Kodur constituency in Annamayya district on Wednesday.

Senior party leaders from BC, SC, ST, and minority communities, including MP Nandigam Suresh, MLA Koramutla Sreenivasulu, actor Mohammad Ali and Kadapa mayor Suresh Babu participated in the bus yatra and highlighted the YSRCP government’s welfare and development initiatives rendered to the poor in the last 4.5 years.

Emphasising the YSRCP government’s commitment to investing in human capital, MLA Koramutla Sreenivasulu while addressing the huge gathering said, “Under the YSRCP government, the Kodur Assembly constituency has been developed with a whopping Rs 1,600 crore. Decade-old pending issues like the Railway under bridge (RUB) serving nearly 40 villages has been resolved while the construction of the Kodur-Chitvel road has been executed at a cost of Rs 50 crore.”

Further, the MLA said the government has granted an additional Rs 50 crore for the constructed of a protection wall to prevent flooding of Kodur town in case of flooding of Kundu river in the monsoon season. Subsequently, Rs 220 crore has been allocated to resolve the drinking and irrigation water issues of Penagalur and Chitvel areas in the constituency.

In a full-throttled attack on TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, MP Nandigam Suresh said Chandrababu, in his 14 years of chief ministerial tenure had plundered state’s resources and distributed them to his cronies in the name of development. He completely neglected the welfare of the poor whereas, CM Jagan has always prioritised the welfare of children and the elderly, ensured quality education to the underprivileged children. Not just that, CM Jagan has lived up to his promise of hiking the pension which is now Rs 3,000 per month given to 66.34 lakh beneficiaries in the state establishing a precedent not seen anywhere in the country, he added.