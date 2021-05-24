Nara Lokesh slams Jagan government over 'political murder' of Dalits

Visakhapatnam: In Andhra Pradesh, Ambedkar's constitution is being replaced with 'Raja Reddy's' constitution, pointed out TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved family members over the death of Narsipatnam area hospital doctor K Sudhakar here on Monday, Lokesh alleged that Dalits have no protection in the state.

''Jagan Reddy is chasing, harassing and killing Dalits and Dalit intellectuals as he derives a 'sadistic' pleasure, harassing the suppressed communities. The state Chief Minister sacrificed a great doctor who saved many lives,'' Lokesh alleged.

Terming it as a 'political murder', Lokesh demanded that the state government should reach out to the family members of Dr.Sudhakara by providing a compensation of Rs.1 crore .

The TDP national general secretary was accompanied by former MLA V. Anitha, among other TDP leaders.