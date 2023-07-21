National-level OBC meet in Tirupati on Aug 7

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Sankara Rao, State President of Andhra Pradesh BC Welfare Association criticised the political parties who seek support of Backward Classes to come to power and deceiving the BCs after coming to power.

Speaking at a press conference in the Rajahmundry Press Club on Thursday, he said that a national-level OBC gathering will be organised in Tirupati on August 7 to discuss the injustice being done to BCs. More than 59000 BC representatives from 29 states of the country will attend this meeting, he said.

Presidents of all political parties in the country and chief ministers of various states are invited to this meeting. He said that the problems and demands of BCs across the country will be discussed and future activities will be formulated.

Sankara Rao warned that if the BCs are not given a proper place, they will not hesitate to make huge movements. He demanded that the BC caste census be included in the nationwide census.

He demanded an all-party conference led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level on the BC census. He criticised that after seven decades of independence, a BC prime minister has taken over the post, but Modi has not done any good for BCs. VP Singh and Arjun Singh, who belong to upper castes, reminded that 27% reservation in education and jobs was introduced for BCs in the country for the first time.

Although it has been nine years since the BC Prime Minister came to power, no steps are being taken towards justice for the BC people, he criticised. Twenty-six political parties have expressed their support for the BC caste census. BCs cannot go to the Assembly and Parliament without political reservation, he opined.

If action is not taken to bring justice to the BCs, another Mandal movement will be launched in the country, he warned. He welcomed the announcement of the YSRCP government to conduct the BC census in Andhra Pradesh.

BC Youth General Secretary K Hanumantha Rao, Vice-President Srinu, and others participated in the press conference.