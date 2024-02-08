Nellore: Only BJP can provide stable government says Putteti Surendra Reddy

Nellore : Senior BJP leader and former Nellore district party unit president Putteti Surendra Reddy has appealed to people to exercise their franchise in favour of BJP as it the only party that can provide stable government.

Following directions of the party high command, he launched campaign along with party Kisan Morcha vice-president Sannapureddy Suresh Reddy, party State leader Karnatiki Anjayaneya Reddy and other leaders at Gandhi Statue Centre in the city on Wednesday.

The BJP leader said that as the BJP was voted to power in 2014 and 2019 elections, people of the country have enjoyed the constitutional rights in a free and fair manner during the last 10 years.

Coming down heavily on the YSRCP government in AP for depriving people of their democratic rights and pursuing anti-people’s policies, the BJP leader said that it is high time to dislodge YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from the Chief Minister's seat in the interest of protecting democracy in the State.

He appealed to people not to commit the blunder again by voting for YSRCP in the ensuing elections. He also alleged that the State government has diverted the funds allocated by the Centre for development works.

Stating that his efforts paved way for the construction of a third bridge on River Pennar and flyover bridge at Ramalingapuram centre, Surendra Reddy regretted over the YSRCP taking credit for the execution of the two projects.

He pointed out that the Central government has sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore for the construction of underground drainage system and safe drinking water projects 5 years ago and 95 per cent of works have been completed. He flayed the State government for not completing the remaining 5 per cent works.

BJP Nellore district president Vamsidhar Reddy, party leaders D Radhakrishna Reddy, M Ramesh Reddy and others were present.