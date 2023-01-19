NTR continues to live in hearts of Telugu people: Venkaiah Naidu

Visakhapatnam: "NT Rama Rao is immortal. Even after his death, he continues to live in the hearts of Telugu people. Also, he is an 'encyclopedia' of Telugu film industry," said former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Participating as a chief guest at NTR's birth centenary celebrations organised by Loknayak Foundation at VMRDA in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, Venkaiah Naidu mentioned that NTR had set new standards by essaying mythological roles such as Lord Krishna, Lord Rama, 'Suyodhana' and portrayed the characters in a lively manner.

Recalling NTR's remarkable contributions as former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, the former Vice-President said NTR was an adorable leader who not only brought reforms but also practiced what he preached. "He believed in lending a supportive hand to the people. The present political leaders should follow in his footsteps. There is a need to lend a helping hand to the people to empower them rather than doling out benefits free of cost," Venkaiah Naidu mentioned.

Talking about the present political scenario, Venkaiah opined that people have lost respect for political leaders as they keep switching parties like how infants keep changing the 'diapers.' Further, the former Vice-President mentioned that NTR gave a well-deserved recognition to Telugu people and their language.

Vemuri Balaram, founder and editor of popular Telugu magazine received 'Sahitya Puraskaram' and Veteran director K Raghavendra Rao received NTR centenary award.

Speaking on the occasion, actors Jayapradha and Jayasudha said NTR continues to live in the hearts of Telugu people and that they feel honoured to receive NTR centenary awards. They thanked chairman of Loknayak Foundation Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad for presenting them the awards. Comedian Brahmanandam recalled NTR's contributions.

The literary achievement awards were presented annually as a mark of respect to late NT Rama Rao and Harivansh Rai Bachchan who passed away on January 18, said chairman of the foundation Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad. The literary award this year was presented to Balaram for his contribution to the field for the past 53 years. It included a cash prize of Rs two lakh.

The Lifetime Achievement Awards of the foundation were presented to K Anand, president of University of Silicon Andhra, Ganni Bhaskara Rao of GSL Medical College, among others.