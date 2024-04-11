Ongole: Jagan treats Dalits like family, says Balineni Srinivasa Reddy

Ongole : YSRCP candidate for Ongole Assembly constituency and sitting MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that the Malas and Madigas are like two eyes to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and he treats Dalits like his own family. Srinivasa Reddy participated as the chief guest at the cordial meeting with the Madigas held by the YSRCP in Ongole on Wednesday.

Speaking at the programme, he explained to the attendees that the categorisation of reservation for Dalits is not in the hand of the state government. He said that Chandrababu Naidu’s earlier government, which was close with the Central government, couldn’t succeed in the categorisation, but was successful in cheating Madigas.

He thanked the Dalit community for supporting him since the beginning, and assured them that he would always be by their side. He requested their support in the coming elections too.

YSRCP SC Cell president Pasumarti Gopi presided over the meeting, while Madiga Corporation chairman Kanakarao Madiga, LIDCAP chairman Kakumani Rajasekhar, corporator Praveen Kumar, Patra Bangaram, Rayapati Ankaiah, Chintaguntla Suvarna, Patra Issac and others participated in the meeting.