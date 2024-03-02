Ongole: Magunta yet to join TDP, but party starts survey

Ongole : TDP has started the opinion survey on the candidature of Magunta Raghava Reddy for the Ongole parliamentary seat, even before he and his father Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy joined the party.

Recently, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy announced that he is resigning from the YSRCP and the Lok Sabha. He said he was leaving the party for self-respect and thanked Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and other leaders. He informed that the future course of action of the Magunta family will be announced later, but confirmed that his son, Magunta Raghava Reddy, would contest against YSRCP candidate Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy in the Ongole MP seat.

From February 29 evening, the voters in the Ongole parliamentary constituency started receiving phone calls on the candidature of Magunta Raghava Reddy for the Ongole MP seat. The calls started with the greetings of the TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, and a female operator’s voice requesting public opinion on Option 1 Magunta Raghava Reddy and Option 2 NOTA.

Meanwhile, the Magunta family is ready to join the TDP on Saturday or Sunday in the presence of N Chandrababu Naidu at a public meeting in Nellore or in Undavalli and participate in the ‘Sankharavam’ public meeting of Nara Lokesh on March 5 in Ongole. It is also expected that Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy will contest as MLA from Markapuram in the western area of the Prakasam district.