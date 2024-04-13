Ongole: YSRCP flays officials for not being ‘transparent’

Ongole : The officials in the district are not working transparently and impartially, alleged YSRCP Ongole MLA candidate Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and MP candidate Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy.

Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, Bhaskara Reddy came down heavily on the TDP leaders, accusing them of resorting to ‘cheap politics’ for publicity. Mentioning the recent clash of TDP and YSRCP workers in Ongole town, Bhaskara Reddy said it is a common practice for the relatives of the candidates to campaign in support of their family members.

Similarly, the daughter-in-law of Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Kavyasri, went on a door-to-door campaign and the people accorded great reception to her. Unable to digest the response to Kavya, the TDP workers obstructed her campaign and started to abusing her and the women with her. He said that it was the TDP workers who attacked them physically and verbally and instigated the clash. He alleged that the TDP leaders made a false complaint to the Election Commission, instead of saying sorry to the victims on behalf of their workers. He said that the people are not blind, and they are observing the happenings and are ready to teach a fitting lesson in a month.

Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that if he was in the position of TDP candidate Damacharla Janardhana Rao, he would have offered sincere apologies admitting that it was the mistake of his people and make sure a similar incident wouldn’t happen again.



But, he said, Janardhana Rao is trying to play politics with women in the family. He said that the officials in the district are acting on the complaint given by the TDP, but there is no response to the complaint from the real victims. He said that the district election officer and the SP are not transparent and partial towards TDP, fearing that the Election Commission may act against them if they respond to the complaints by YSRCP. He said that they need not write in red book or black book, but they have brains to remember.

Darsi YSRCP candidate Buchepalli Sivaprasad Reddy and Santhanuthalapadu MLA T J R Sudhakar Babu demanded the arrest of the TDP women workers who allegedly attacked Kavyasri, and investigate the case impartially. They warned that they wouldn’t tolerate attacks on the YSRCP leaders and workers anymore, and they would retaliate if police don’t respond to their complaints.