Passenger train details at Kashipatnam in Vizag, no casualties reported

A passenger train derailed in Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday. According to the Railway Department officials, the Visakhapatnam-Kirandal passenger train derailed near Kashipatnam in Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday leaving a bogie overturned.



However, as the loco pilot alerted and stopped the train, a major accident was averted and passengers, family members and railway officials heaved a sigh of relief as no one was injured in this accident. On the other hand, arrangements have been made to restore train traffic at the incident site.



Meanwhile, railway officials said that such incidents are likely to happen during extremely cold temperatures in the hilly areas. The passengers who are flocking to the Visakhapatnam to visit tourist spot are in concern.

