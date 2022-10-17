Police deploys forces at Visakhapatnam Novotel hotel as fans likely to meet Pawan Kalyan

The police in large scale deployed continues at the Novotel hotel where Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan stayed in Visakhapatnam. The police were alerted by the information that a large number of leaders and activists would gather to show solidarity with Pawan and deployed at all the gates to prevent anyone from entering the hotel.



In the wake of the court's order to release Jana Sena activists who were arrested in the incident at the Visakha airport, there is a possibility that they will all come to meet Pawan. The activists including Jana Sena leaders coming to Novotel are detained by the police and taken away from there. The vicinity of the hotel is being evacuated except for the media representatives



Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan, who arrived in Visakhapatnam on 15th of this month, is scheduled to visit Uttar Andhra for 5 days. However, due to the tense situation in Visakhapatnam, Jana Sena will head to Hyderabad soon.