Political parties urged to give top priority to north Andhra development

Visakhapatnam: Is North Andhra remaining backward or are a few political families pushing it towards backwardness, questioned Pulsus Group CEO Gedela Srinubabu.

At a meeting held on Sunday in Vizianagaram district, Srinubabu expressed concern over politicians migrating from different places to North Andhra along with exploitation of resources.

He said that over 30 lakh people from the region have migrated to different places in the past three decades. It resulted in contributing significantly to the region’s economic and social challenges, he opined.

Calling for an eco-friendly economic corridor, Srinubabu pointed out that a few political families are trying to exploit the region for personal gain.

“This exploitation not only hampers local development but also forces many to migrate to other places in search of better opportunities, leading to a drain of talent and potential in the region,” he criticised.

Further, Srinubabu urged that both politicians and people have to prioritise the collective wellbeing of North Andhra, steering away from divisive politics and focusing on collaborative efforts for the region’s sustainable development.