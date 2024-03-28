Proddatur: Jagan kicks off 21-day Memanta Siddham bus yatra

Proddatur (YSR district) : In a spirited start to his election campaign, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the 'Memantha Siddham' Yatra, rallying supporters with a fervent call to ensure continuation of the welfare and development initiatives of his government by electing him once again. Addressing a massive gathering in Proddatur town, the CM underscored the importance of unity and determination in the face of opposition’s challenges.

The Chief Minister highlighted the relentless efforts of his government in bringing about revolutionary changes across various sectors during its 58 months rule. He emphasised the direct transfer of Rs 2.70 lakh crore into the accounts of the people, without any discrimination or corruption, as a testament to his administration's commitment to uplift the poor and marginalised.

Drawing attention to recent political developments, Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the ‘opportunistic alliances’ formed by opposition parties to thwart his government's progress. He vehemently denounced the tactics employed by his detractors, including baseless accusations and attempts to tarnish his reputation.

He called upon the electorate to cast their votes wisely, urging them to remember the promises made by the opposition alliance in the past and their subsequent failure to deliver on those commitments. He emphasised the need for voters to discern between empty rhetoric and tangible actions, highlighting his government's track record of fulfilling its pledges.

Amidst thunderous applause and chants of support, the Chief Minister rallied his supporters to stand firm against the ‘forces of injustice’ and exploitation. He urged them to mobilise their communities and spread awareness about the transformative initiatives undertaken by his government, emphasising the pivotal role each voter plays in shaping the future of the state.

He accused TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his supporters of involvement in drug seizure in Visakhapatnam port recently

Earlier, Jagan Mohan Reddy offered prayers at the Samadhi of his father and former chief minister Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy at Idupulapaya.

His mother Vijayamma, close relatives and senior party leaders also paid homage at the YSR Ghat. All religious prayer meeting was also held and Vedic pundits blessed the Chief Minister.

At some places, the Chief Minister reached the top of the bus and greeted people who gathered and welcomed him bearing the scorching heat. As the roadshow reached Veerannagattu Palli, people gathered in huge numbers and offered him a Gajamala.

On the first day, the bus yatra covered 64 km in YSR district passing through Kumarampalli, Vempalli, Sarvarajupeta, VN Palli (Kamalapuram), Gangireddypalli, Urutur, Yerraguntla (Jammalamadugu), Potladurthi and Proddutur.