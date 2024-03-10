Puttaparthi: Ensure transparency in holding elections, staff told

Puttaparthi : Joint collector Abhishek Kumar said that arrangements for postal ballot will be made for employees who are on election duty on polling day.

Presiding over a training programme for master trainers for conducting elections-2024, Abhishek called upon officials to gear up for making arrangements for elections as election notification will be issued anytime. Officials must ensure transparency in conducting elections in a cordial atmosphere and in a peaceful manner.

The role of officials and staff is crucial in conducting elections in a free and fair manner. Model code of conduct must be enforced strictly. Flying squads must respond to complaints impartially, he said.

The joint collector said all party symbols, images of political parties and candidates must be removed from public places. Returning and assistant returning officers must take even micro issues into cognisance and act in a free and fair manner giving advantage to none.

The joint collector said that special arrangements were being made for polling booths having large number of voters like drinking water, shade giving sheds for those in long queues, disabled persons and senior citizens.

Postal ballot arrangements are being made for all in election emergency services, voters having more than 40 per cent disability and Covid patients, etc.,

For those wanting to enrol afresh as voters, election results and information for candidates, etc., a voter helpline app will be in place.

A citizen vigilance app has also been created by the Election Commission to enable uploading of proofs of model code violations by political parties by the general public and to take them to the attention of Election Commission. Complaints can be made to 1950 call centre by the general public.