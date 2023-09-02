Rajamahendravaram: Nara Lokesh promises to bring BC Protection Act

Rajamahendravaram : TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh accused the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government of filing illegal cases against 26,000 BCs. He assured that as soon as the TDP comes to power, they will bring the BC Protection Act.

The toddy tappers met Lokesh in Nallajerla on Friday and told him that they are exposed to many accidents in their profession. Seeking help from the government during off-season, they demanded that at least 20 per cent of liquor shops should be allotted to them.

Nara Lokesh claimed that TDP is the party that gave them economic and political freedom. He reminded that party founder and former CM NT Rama Rao provided 24 per cent reservation for BCs. Former CM N Chandrababu Naidu increased it to 34 per cent. Lokesh said that the TDP government had spent Rs 105 crore on forming a federation for Kallu Geeta workers. He made it clear that the Chandranna Bima scheme will be re-implemented and the scope will be increased and neera cafes will be set up. He assured to work hard to increase the income of Kallu Geetha workers.

Workers of Sathya Sai Water Works met Nara Lokesh in Gopalapuram and told him that the project was closed in 2019 and reopened recently. ‘But, 2,000 workers are not getting salary,’ they added. The TDP leader said Bhagwan Sathya Sai Baba started this freshwater scheme for 1,360 villages with his funds of hundreds of crores of rupees and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stopped the scheme because he could not pay salaries to the workers and pay electricity bills. After coming to power, TDP will adopt the Sathya Sai Water Scheme and extend it to more villages, he assured.

Gopalapuram constituency Pothavaram villagers submitted a petition to Lokesh, stating that water is not coming to the lands here from Tadipudi canal. They alleged that no response from officials despite repeated requests to provide water. They lamented that Sitamau dam got washed away by floods six years ago, resulting in 1,500 acres of land without water.