Just In
Rally to increase Group II posts
Visakhapatnam : Demanding the government to withdraw GO No: 98 released with a few jobs and increase the Group II posts to 1,000 to fill lakhs of vacant jobs across the state, a massive rally was organised under the aegis of the Andhra Pradesh Udyoga Porata Samiti here on Tuesday.
Inaugurating the rally, North Andhra graduates MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao said the YSRCP government failed to release the job calendar as promised.. He demanded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should answer the unemployed youth for failing to fulfill his promise.
The MLC mentioned that Group I and Group II posts should be increased and notification be released and recruitment should take place within six months. He said during the TDP’s regime, the unemployed youth used to get notification every year.
The rally started from MVP Samatha College Circle to Alwardas Grounds. JAC convenor Sidhu, co-convenor Pawan Kumar Yadav and unemployed youth participated in the programme.