Regulation of trains due to works in Waltair
Visakhapatnam: In view of safety related modernisation works between Malligura and Chattariput in KK line, some of the train services will be affected. Kirandul-Visakhapatnam night express train (18513) leaving Kirandul on March 1 will be cancelled. Jagdalpur-Rourkela express (18108) will start from Koraput on March 1 instead of Jagdalpur. Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand express (18448) will start from Koraput on March 1 instead of Jagdalpur.
Jagdalpur-Howrah Samaleswari express (18006) will start from Koraput on March 2 instead of Jagdalpur. Visakhapatnam- Kirandul train (08551) leaving Visakhapatnam on March 1 will be terminated at Araku and return back as Araku-Visakhapatnam train. Similarly, Kirandul-Visakhapatnam train (08552) leaving Kirandul on March 1 will be short terminated at Jeypore and will return back as Jeypore-Kirandul train. Passengers are requested to cooperate with railways as these works are essential for safe train operations.
Meanwhile, Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma express (12704) leaving Secunderabad on March 2nd, 3rd and 5th March will be short terminated at Cuttack.