Resolve long pending issues: LIC pensioners

Visakhapatnam: Seekingresolution of their long pending issues, LIC pensioners in Visakhapatnam organised a protest on the occasion of ‘All India Demands Day’ on Friday.

Periodical updation of pension, eligibility for full pension on completion of 20 years of service, pension determination on last drawn pay, additional pension/family pension at a uniform rate of 20 per cent on attaining age of 80 years, payment of cash medical benefit for domiciliary treatment, improvements in the medi-claim scheme, payment of ex-gratia without discrimination and increase in ex-gratia to pre-1986 retirees were some of the issues highlighted on the occasion. The All India Insurance Pensioners’ Association (AIIPA) regretted over their issues not getting resolved, though they were brought to the notice of the authorised on several occasions. As part of the demonstration, the LIC pensioners voiced their strong protest against the negative attitude of the LIC management and the Central government.

The pensioners demanded the management and the government to recognise their invaluable services rendered in the past and resolve their genuine demands without any further delay. MVS Sarma, former MLC, K Mohan Rao, former vice president, AIIPA, BB Ganesh, general secretary, NVVB Paramanand Rao and B Satyanarayana, vice presidents, among others, participated.