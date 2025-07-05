Live
- TN launches wildlife awareness drive in schools after leopard kills child in Valparai
- India set to clock record 1.15 billion tonnes coal production in FY26
- Qualcomm Reportedly Scraps Samsung-Made 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, Focus Shifts to TSMC’s 3nm Chip
- Gold rates in Delhi surges today, check the rates on 5 July, 2025
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges , check the rates on 5 July, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges , check the rates on 5 July, 2025
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges , check the rates on 5 July, 2025
- Ramachandra Rao offers prayers at Bhagyalakshmi temple, to take charge as Telangana BJP chief
- Quality Control Orders expanded from 14 to 156 in a decade: Minister
- Red sanders smuggler convicted for 5 years
Resolve long pending issues: LIC pensioners
Visakhapatnam: Seekingresolution of their long pending issues, LIC pensioners in Visakhapatnam organised a protest on the occasion of ‘All India...
Visakhapatnam: Seekingresolution of their long pending issues, LIC pensioners in Visakhapatnam organised a protest on the occasion of ‘All India Demands Day’ on Friday.
Periodical updation of pension, eligibility for full pension on completion of 20 years of service, pension determination on last drawn pay, additional pension/family pension at a uniform rate of 20 per cent on attaining age of 80 years, payment of cash medical benefit for domiciliary treatment, improvements in the medi-claim scheme, payment of ex-gratia without discrimination and increase in ex-gratia to pre-1986 retirees were some of the issues highlighted on the occasion. The All India Insurance Pensioners’ Association (AIIPA) regretted over their issues not getting resolved, though they were brought to the notice of the authorised on several occasions. As part of the demonstration, the LIC pensioners voiced their strong protest against the negative attitude of the LIC management and the Central government.
The pensioners demanded the management and the government to recognise their invaluable services rendered in the past and resolve their genuine demands without any further delay. MVS Sarma, former MLC, K Mohan Rao, former vice president, AIIPA, BB Ganesh, general secretary, NVVB Paramanand Rao and B Satyanarayana, vice presidents, among others, participated.