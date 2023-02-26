Safety awareness drive held for RINL employees

Highlighting safety awareness, a week-long safety celebration at Central Maintenance Mechanical (CMM) department of RINL concluded.





CGM (Works) in-charge BK Mohanty graced the occasion as chief guest, the event was presided by PK Sarangi CGM (Mechanical), Uttam Brahma GM (Mechanical), NK Rout HoD, safety engineering department and Ganesh Kumar HoD CMM.





Addressing the RINL employees, BK Mohanty appreciated the efforts taken by the department for organising various safety related programmes with wider participation during the weeklong safety week celebrations. He emphasised the role of safety in the growth of organisation. He called upon employees to strictly follow the safety norms.





A safety skit was played by the department employees highlighting the importance of safety. A video showcasing the gist of various programmes conducted during the safety awareness week was also showcased.





Later, prizes were distributed to the winners of various competitions like safety debate, essay writing, safety slogans, quiz, safety and housekeeping, etc. which were conducted during the week-long programme. The function was attended by representatives of various unions and associations.



