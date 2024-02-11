Sharmila flays YSRCP MPs for not fighting for SCS

Anakapalli : Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila Reddy accused YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of not following YS Rajasekhara Reddy's ambitions.

Participating in the 'rachabanda' programme at Mulagapudi village of Anakapalli district on Saturday, she mentioned that Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to fulfill promises made during his padayatra. After becoming the Chief Minister, he stopped following the footsteps of YS Rajasekhara Reddy', the APCC chief pointed out.

Counting the lapses of the state government, Sharmila said the AP government had cheated the unemployed youth by depriving them of releasing a job calendar. She criticised the ruling party that instead of releasing a mega DSC, a ‘daga’ DSC notification was issued.

Sharmila said that the YSRCP MPs did not focus on fighting for the special category status to Andhra Pradesh for the past five years. If they were committed, the APCC president wondered why the ruling party MPs did not submit their resignation for the cause.

Further, Sharmila mentioned that the YSRCP government has no right to ask for votes as they failed to implement liquor ban in the state as promised. “The AP government is now selling cheap liquor at premium prices. 25 per cent of people in the state die of liver damage due to alcohol consumption,” she alleged.

Unfortunately, all political parties in the state have surrendered to the BJP, the APCC president criticised. Completing Polavaram project, according special category status to Andhra Pradesh and saving Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from getting privatised will be possible only if Congress comes to power, Sharmila asserted at the rachabanda.