Show of strength at Tanuku

Tanuku (West Godavari) : The first joint roadshow by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan at Tanuku is being seen as a trailer before the big picture was released when national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, would descend on the state after the first two phases of the Lok Sabha polls were over. Both Naidu and Pawan said the YSRCP which was in panic mode was resorting to using the social media to spread “Fake News,” and indulge in Goebbels propaganda that there were differences between them.

Naidu said while the alliance of TDP, JSP and BJP was firm and united, it was the YSRCP which had become nervous and many of its leaders have started quitting the party. While many of them who were feeling suffocated there and understood how wind had joined fire (JSP-TDP alliance) were quitting YSRCP and were joining the alliance. A small number had also gone to Congress.

They said the first joint roadshow has caused tremors in ‘YSRCP and Tadepalli palace.’ They called upon the people to express their “Dharmagraha,” on May 13 by casting votes for the alliance candidates. While Naidu praised Pawan as not just a reel hero but also a real hero who sacrificed his huge income running into crores for the sake and future of the people of the state, Pawan said his compromise in regard to seats was a strategic move to ensure that the evil forces who had insulted the farmers, who had cheated every section of the people and looted the state was defeated. The three parties came together for development of the state and protection of democracy, they said.



Referring to the volunteer system, both the leaders said that they would not only hike their remuneration to Rs 10,000 but will impart skill development and see that they were capable of earning Rs 1 lakh per month provided they take a vow to work only for the people and not for any party.

