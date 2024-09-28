Silk and handloom expo gets good response

Visakhapatnam: Providing direct marketing for weavers, handloom producer companies and manufacturers from various parts of the country, the ongoing exhibition of Indian Silk Gallery is showcasing a variety of handloom weaves.

Supported by the commissioner for handloom, the Indian Silk Gallery includes over 50 stalls that exhibit a wide variety of handloom saris, including Banarasi, Pochampally, Ikat, Gadwal, Tussar and Uppada, along with dress materials and trinkets.

Retired deputy director of Silk Mark Organisation and the curator of the exhibition Y Srinivasa Rao stated that the handloom exhibition aims to meet the festival needs of the city people along with wedding occasions. “There is an encouraging response for most of the handloom products at the stalls,” he said.

The exhibition will be open at the Symphony Hall, beside YMCA, Kirlampudi Layout till September 29 (Sunday) from 11 am to 8 pm.